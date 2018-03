© L'Oréal Paris



A lengthening mascara that defines lashes one by one.

The flexible brush, with 168 elastomer bristles, shapes and coats lashes. The Ion Fix formula, enriched with Vitamin B5 and ceramide R, contains an adhesive and flexible fluid polymer that spectacularly lengthens the tips.



A long-wearing mascara that's easy to apply and produces a false lash effect.



L'Oréal Paris Telescopic Clean Definition mascara, £8.99.