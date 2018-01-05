

© Lancôme



A long-holding mascara that curls with va-va-voom! The Curlguard formula combines structuring waxes and ultra-smooth micro-balls to discipline, separate and coat lashes one by one. The curved brush catches all the lashes, even the smallest ones. It's smudge-proof, stays put and holds curls for 12 hours.



Silvia Lopez, make-up artist at Lancôme Latin America, gives us her expert tip: "On thick or well curved lashes, I apply Virtuôse at the base then lightly turn the brush up to the ends of the lashes."



Ross Burton, make-up artist at Lancôme USA, says: "I apply the rounded side of the brush at the ends of lashes to curl the lashes with a false-lash effect."



An incredible curling mascara that won't smudge.



Lancôme Virtuôse Mascara, £18.50, available from Debenhams.