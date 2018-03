© Dior



A lip gloss that takes care of lips and adds shine. A moisturising formula with lipid-restoring luffa oil and protective wild mango butter nourishes the lips, while marine and hyaluronic filling spheres swell upon contact, smoothing out lip wrinkles.



The ideal seduction tool for for emphasising your pout.



Dior Rouge Dior Crème de Gloss creamy lip gloss, £16.