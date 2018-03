© Maybelline



A lipstick with a micro-airy texture that adds a touch of glamour to lips. Flexible polymers and emollient oils along with nourishing and repairing active ingredients and anti-radical Vitamin E keep lips intensively moisturised.



A lipstick with a soft touch and lots of glam, as worn by Christy Turlington.



Maybelline Moisture Extreme lipstick, £4.99.