A lip gloss that glistens with what seems like a thousand reflections. Comfortable and plumping, it delivers an exuberant, mirror-effect shine. A complex composed of shea butter, ginseng extracts and grape seed oil hydrates lips, while Vitamins A, C and E restore substance to your smile.



Extreme gloss that's a touch provocative à la Kate Moss.



Rimmel London Vinyl Gloss, £4.49.