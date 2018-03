© L'Oréal Paris



A gloss with an intense sparkly shine that lights up lips. The Shine Fix technology creates a resistant film that guarantees shine for 6 hours. The heart-shaped applicator adapts to the shape of your lips and applies the colour perfectly and precisely.



A gloss for long-lasting shine, as worn by the gorgeous Linda Evangelista.



L'Oréal Paris Glam Shine 6 Hours, £7.99.