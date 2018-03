By Terry eye modelling brush stencil 2

A small brush with synthetic bristles for applying eyeshadow to the lids, the edge of your lash lines or the outer corner of the eye. Dab a small amount of eyeshadow onto the eyelid and make back and forth sweeping movements. It's very precise and great for redefining misshapen eyebrows with powder.



A clever little tool for intensifying eyes.



By Terry Eye Modelling Brush Stencil 2, around £19.

Available at Space.NK stores nationwide and by mail order (020 8740 2085)