>
>
>
Eye Makeup

Make Up for Ever 1N lip brush

 
Make Up for Ever 1N lip brush
© Make up for Ever

    A fine brush with nylon fibre bristles that enable precise application. A supple and firm texture that follows the curves of the lips and perfectly defines the contours.

    The expert's tool par excellence, it's easy to use and will give you lips to die for.
    Make Up for Ever 1N lip brush, around £7.




  
  
Beauty Editor
21/11/2007
Tags Eye Makeup Lip Make up
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
The Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were BornThe biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!
Beauty Icons From The Year You Were BornCeleb Couples We Had Forgotten Once Dated
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         