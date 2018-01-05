Albums
How to apply evening make-up
Beauty Editor
21/11/2007
Article Plan
Essentials for your make-up bag
Chanel Mat Lumiére fluid foundation
Max Factor Age Renew foundation
Dior Diorskin Forever liquid foundation
Maybelline Dream Mousse Concealer
Yves Saint Laurent Touche Eclat
Clinique Blushing Blush
Emphasising eyes
Chanel Les 4 ombres de Chanel Quadra eye shadow
MAC Royal Assets 6 Warm Eyes eyeshadow eye palette
Shiseido The Makeup Silky Eye Shadow Quad
Bourjois Volume Clubbing Mascara
L'Oreal Paris Telescopic Clean Definition mascara
Lancôme Virtuôse mascara
Chanel Rouge Hydrabase Créme Lipstick and Lèvres Scintillantes Glossimer for Lips
Dior Rouge Dior Crème de Gloss creamy lip gloss
Maybelline Moisture Extreme lipstick
The Body Shop Precious Rouge lipstick
Rimmel London Vinyl Gloss lip gloss
L'Oréal Paris Glam Shine 6 Hours lip gloss
Chanel foundation brush
Dr Hauschka oval rouge make-up brush
Bourjois make-up brush
Shu Uemura 60B eye brush
By Terry eye modelling brush stencil 2
Make Up for Ever 1N lip brush
Make-up lesson, learn to apply make-up, advice, tips, Chanel
