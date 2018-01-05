© Make Up for Ever This season, it's all about the eyes! With nude foundation and natural lips, it's only logical that eyes are stealing all the limelight.



The glam-rock look advocated by the A-list does require a bit of technique, so before you get started, work out which type of make-up suits your eye shape.



Then follow our step-by-step guide to killer eyes: after taking care of the delicate under-eye area, discover the secrets behind the latest mascaras and the subtleties of perfectly-shaped eyebrows.



For a bit more glamour, eyeliner is a must, and with the right techniques and tools, it can be an easy weapon at your disposal!



And for a touch of extravagance, try out false lashes - a sure-fire way to make your eyes stand out.



So let yourself go, have some fun experimenting, and discover how you can really bring out the best in your peepers!





CG, CB

