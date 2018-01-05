False lashes, fake lashes, eyelash extensions, applying false lashes

>
Eye Makeup

© Make-up for Ever

Are you ready to get in on the false lash craze? Here's some advice from Dany Sanz, director at Make-Up for Ever.

Learn: Customise your false lashes! Chop them to the right length for you, have a play and twist them to make them more flexible.

Apply: In front of a mirror, sat down, with your elbows resting on a surface, apply the lashes onto lowered eyes to each corner of the eye (after applying Make-Up to your eyelids!). The lashes will naturally stick to the centre.

Look after: False lashes can be used about twenty times. When you take them off, remove the glue, clean them and put them back in their box.

If you're after further inspiration, check out the Sugababes video for Change on YouTube. Those girls aren't afraid to flaunt seriously large lashes!




  
 
03/01/2008
