False lashes, fake lashes, eyelash extensions, applying false lashes

Are you ready to get in on the false lash craze? Here's some advice from Dany Sanz, director at Make-Up for Ever.



Learn: Customise your false lashes! Chop them to the right length for you, have a play and twist them to make them more flexible.



Apply: In front of a mirror, sat down, with your elbows resting on a surface, apply the lashes onto lowered eyes to each corner of the eye (after applying Make-Up to your eyelids!). The lashes will naturally stick to the centre.



Look after: False lashes can be used about twenty times. When you take them off, remove the glue, clean them and put them back in their box.



