>
>
>
Eye Makeup

Clarins Wonder Length mascara

 
Clarins Wonder Length mascara
© Clarins

A mascara that lengthens lashes incredibly without making them look artificial. An extending and long-lasting formula, with candelilla and carnauba wax, curls and adds sheen. A high pigment concentration intensifies the colour. The brush is very fine with short and long fibres, allowing an extremely precise application.

Thibault Vabre, artistic director at Clarins, explains: "The more you apply, the more you want to apply. It lengthens the lashes without weighing down the eyes. It's simple and spectacular. My favourite shade is the violet that brings out the golden light of brown eyes and maginifies light-coloured eyes."

Clarins Wonder Length mascara, £16, 3 shades.




  
  
Beauty Editor
03/01/2008
Tags Eye Makeup Make-up Techniques
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
The biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!Beauty Icons From The Year You Were Born
New celebrity couplesThe funniest A-list reactions to the paparazzi
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         