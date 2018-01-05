Clarins Wonder Length mascara

A mascara that lengthens lashes incredibly without making them look artificial. An extending and long-lasting formula, with candelilla and carnauba wax, curls and adds sheen. A high pigment concentration intensifies the colour. The brush is very fine with short and long fibres, allowing an extremely precise application.



Thibault Vabre, artistic director at Clarins, explains: "The more you apply, the more you want to apply. It lengthens the lashes without weighing down the eyes. It's simple and spectacular. My favourite shade is the violet that brings out the golden light of brown eyes and maginifies light-coloured eyes."



Clarins Wonder Length mascara, £16, 3 shades.





