© Helena Rubinstein



This wild-looking mascara structures lashes like a dream. It contains wax for volume, oils for suppleness and colour-saturated pigments for intensity. We especially love the brush that grips even the smallest lashes at the root and stretches them right to the tip.



This is Demi Moore's mascara of choice.



Helena Rubinstein Lash Queen Feline Blacks mascara, around £18, 3 shades. Collector's edition.