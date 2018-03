© Lancôme



Virtually smudge-proof, this mascara contains a hydrophobic polymer that coats and curls lashes for 12 hours. The curved brush catches all the lashes, from the tiniest to the most rebellious ones.



Make-up artist German Moyano recommends zigzag application: "Apply the brush from left to right, from the root to the tip, in zigzags. This will separate and lengthen lashes."



Lancôme Virtuôse mascara, £18.50, 4 shades, available from Debenhams.