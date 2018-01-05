Round eyes, brown eyes, make-up



You have round eyes.



Your face type: a full face, round cheeks and soft features.



Your assets: a youthful look that needs sophistication.



Your make-up strategy: emphasise the iris, which has a lot of presence thanks to your eye shape. After applying a light cream to the eye contour area (avoid textures that are too rich as they'll puff up the area) and neatly tidying up your eyebrows to add character, go all out with eyeliner.



What products suit your eyes? Cyril Nesmon at Nivea Beauty reveals his secrets. "Using thick eyeliner (for a lighter version, use a fine brush dipped in black powdered eyeshadow), trace a horizontal line along the length of the upper and lower lashes and extend horizontally. This makes the eye appear much wider."



Your other "stretching" ally is mascara. Apply it in particular to the external corner of the eye to draw it out, and not over all your lashes, to accentuate the roundness of your eyes. Again, if you're tempted by false lashes, always look to enhance the outer corners of your eyes.