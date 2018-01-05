Almond eyes, make-up



You have almond eyes.



Your face shape: a slightly triangular face, high cheekbones and a thin nose.



Your assets: a feline, naturally sexy look and big intense eyes that light up your whole face. You've got a lot going for you eye-wise, so make the most of it!



Your make-up strategy: your eye shape gives you an enormous range of options, as long as you make up wisely.



After smoothing the area round your eyes, start with a lengthening mascara, applying to the whole length of the lashes, upper and lower, to enlarge your eyes. Don't overload them though - you don't want to drown your eyes.

Work the shape of your eyebrows, leaving more volume at the inner corner than the outer to go with the shape of your pupils, and apply eyeliner with a strong, thick line to the base of your lashes and up to the centre of the eye. Make sure you don't extend out to the temples or you'll get OTT cat's eyes! But do try out false lashes for a fun touch that tones down dramatic eyes.