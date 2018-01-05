Deep eyes, profond eyes, light-coloured eyes, make-up



You have deep eyes.



Your face type: a face with strong character and a well-defined jaw line.



Your assets: a powerful, intense look. Your deep eyes need enhancement to bring out their best.



Your make-up strategy: the fragile skin around your eyes tends to look puffy and show signs of fatigue. You should make sure you always pamper the area round your eyes with smoothing, brightening creams. Also apply a bit of eye cream or light-coloured eyeshadow to the inner corner of each eye near your nose, where the skin sometimes looks dark.



Your best ally is mascara. Go for brown (it's less stark than black) and don't be afraid of applying several coats: well-covered lashes make your eyes stand out and not look too deep-set. Only apply mascara to your upper lashes, though.

Your eyebrows tend to be quite thick and need TLC: your eyes need to look relaxed and the area around them shouldn't weigh them down. Don't go overboard with eyeliner and false lashes: these could easily make your eyes look overdone and tired!