Under-eye care, delicate eye area, eye products, hiding bags under eyes, anti-wrinkle The skin around the eyes is 5 to 10 times finer than the skin on the rest of the face and therefore requires special care. This explains the interest in new under-eye concealer sticks which go everywhere with you for eye refreshment as and when you feel the need for it.



Undereye caring concealer sticks can be used as a base for make-up. In the morning, they kick-start the skin's micro-circulation and help decongest it. Throughout the day, they can be used to touch up...but beware of going overboard and spoiling your make-up. Use a little touch of loose powder on top if you need to.



A final tip: these sticks aren't eye creams, and have no anti-ageing properties! You still need to use eye cream in the morning and evening alongside concealer.



Our favourites: Prescriptives Site Unseen Brightening Concealer provides a natural brightening effect, Bourjois Anticernes Pour Matins with minerals and pigments reflects light well, and Vichy Oligo 25 Yeux with manganese and escinine thermal spa water reduces puffiness.





