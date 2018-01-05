Define eyebrows, eyebrow shape, eyebrow pencil

>
How do you get perfect brows? Olivier Echaudemaison at Guerlain explains.
"The eyebrows are basically frames for the eyes. They are the fundamental points of the face and balance it out. Tidy them up with tweezers, brush them into place and enhance them with eyebrow pencils and they give your face instant style. It's easier to thicken a brow than to reduce it. Be careful you don't weigh down your eyes by over-emphasising your brows. Don't be shy about lengthening them out if they don't reach the outer corner of your eye."

The right tools: For fine eyebrows, you'll need tweezers and powder. For thick brows, use a pencil (a hard rather than soft one, ideally with a built-in sharpener so you're not hunting high and low for one!). Use a blonde pencil for real or dyed blonde hair, a brown or chestnut one for brown hair, and grey/khaki for all hair colours.

Tips: Remove one out of three hairs to thin out thick brows. Don't change the shape of the brows: just thin them. To define thin eyebrows, draw a series of fine lines along the upper edge (not one solid line).

Our favourites: Dior Crayon Sourcils (with brush and sharpener), Guerlain Eyebrow Pencil in 4 colours - blond, chestnut, brown and black/grey (with built-in brush), Avène Couvrance Concealer Pencil (with bevelled brush tip), Shiseido Translucent Eyebrow Shaper (eyebrow mascara), Chanel Eyebrow Kit (with mirror, tweezers, brush, applicator and 3 shades of powder).




  
  
03/01/2008
