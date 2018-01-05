Applying eyeliner, eye liner, doe eyes

Eyeliner - doesn't it just do your head in? Follow our Nivea expert's advice and you'll soon get the hang of it...



First things first: sit with your elbows on the table, facing your mirror with a good overhead light and your chin lifted. Now you're ready to start. With the brush in one hand, stretch your eyelid lightly using your other hand and apply from the outer edge of the eye, drawing a line level with the lash line towards the inner corner of your eye. It might not seem like the obvious way to do it, but you'll know when to stop!



What you need: either a very fine brush (with 4 bristles) or a thicker one, (these often come in handy retractable versions), or a bevelled tip, pen or pencil.



The line: should be very precise and fine using a brush, thicker with a pen, and more fluid with a pencil.



Tips: soak your brush in make-up remover if you have oily skin - this will keep the eyeliner in place better than water. Use a little dark eyeshadow, blend on your hand and use for a less harsh effect than traditional eyeliner.

Apply eyeliner to the internal and external corners of the eye and mascara in the middle for a delicate finish.

Shaky hands and smears? Have a cotton bud at the ready and wipe your skin along the length of the line to soften it and correct errors.



Our favourites: Dior Style Liner in Black #094, Revlon Luxurious Color Eyeliner (with built-in smudger) and L'Oréal Superliner.





