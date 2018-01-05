False eyelashes, applying false lashes, fake lashes, eyelash extensions



Ever dared to wear falsies? You have to try them out at least once! Set your lashes off with the latest (sometimes delirious!) false lashes resplendent with colour, shine, feathers, rhinestones, animal print and Swarovski crystals. Not all at once, mind.



You can even personalise your false lashes at the Shu Uemura Tokyo Lash Bar.



Ludovic Engrand at Shu Uemura recommends: "Before braving extravagance, put on a few individual false lashes using an eyelash applicator. To make your eye look longer, place 3 or 4 on the outer edge. Put a dab of cosmetic glue on the tip and fix to the skin at the root of your real lashes. To make your eye look bigger, place several lashes in the centre level with the iris, or use Shu Uemura's Black Focal false eyelashes."