Agyness Deyn, celebrity fashion

Agyness models for Burberry, Sptember 2007 © Sipa Press

With a resolutely rock image, Agyness Deyn has her own style and imitates no-one. The 21-year-old recently dethroned Kate Moss as the face of Burberry.



Rock'n'roll through and through, Agyness lives for music, is in her own band and is romancing Paddingtons singer Josh Hubbard. Fashion is more of a money-making project than a vocation for her, but she's not doing too badly out of it.



With several Vogue covers under her belt, a contract with Mulberrry and New Look (modelling Giles Deacon's new collection for the high street brand), Agyness is (unsurprisingly) being touted as the new Kate Moss. She even has the obligatory rocker boyfriend.





