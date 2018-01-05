Catherine McNeil, top model



Catherine models Chanel's Cruise Collection



Aussie beauty Catherine McNeil may be only 18, but her unique features caught the eye of legendary photographer Mario Testino, and she has an exclusive contract with him which will is set to propel her into orbit over the next six months.



Catherine modelled for almost every haute couture house at Paris Fashion Week, and she's now one of the faces of Versace - the other being Kate Moss.



With her athletic body, striking features and a look of Linda Evangelista about her, Catherine looks set for a glittering career.