>
>
Meet tomorrow's catwalk queens
Article in images

Catherine McNeil, top model

 
Catherine models Chanel's Cruise Collection - Catherine McNeil, top model
Catherine models Chanel's Cruise Collection

Aussie beauty Catherine McNeil may be only 18, but her unique features caught the eye of legendary photographer Mario Testino, and she has an exclusive contract with him which will is set to propel her into orbit over the next six months.

Catherine modelled for almost every haute couture house at Paris Fashion Week, and she's now one of the faces of Versace - the other being Kate Moss.

With her athletic body, striking features and a look of Linda Evangelista about her, Catherine looks set for a glittering career.




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
05/03/2008
Reader ranking:5/5 
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
When Runway Models Fall On The Catwalk!The massive rose gold trend
Christmas gifts: unique presents for everyoneMeghan Markles best fashion moments throughout the years
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         