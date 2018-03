© L'Oréal Paris



Glamorous Doutzen Kroes is one of the hallowed L'Oréal ambassadors, as well as being a favourite of swanky underwear label Victoria's Secret. With her Angelina lips, engimatic allure and charisma, Doutzen, who hails from the Netherlands, looks set to go a long way. She's modelled for Dior, Ungaro and Valentino, and was the face of Eternity by Calvin Klein.