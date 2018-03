Coco Rocha, new model

© Balenciaga by Nicolas Ghesquière

Blue-eyed and porcelain-skinned, with cheekbones to die for, young Canadian Coco Rocha is a rising star around the globe. She's one of US Vogue's most in-demand models and is on the books of the prestigious Marilyn agency.



Coco splits her time between her native New York, Milan and Paris, working for Chanel, Paco Rabanne, Miu Miu, Louis Vuitton and Stella McCartney, and shares a flat in the Big Apple with other model friends. Not a bad life for a 19-year-old...