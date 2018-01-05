Snejana Onopka, thin, skinny



Snejana models Chanel's Summer Nights Collection



After impressing celebrated photographer Steve Meisel, Snejana Onopka began her career in ad campaigns for names such as Prada, Lanvin, Gucci and D&G.



The 20-year-old Ukranian has a flawless compexion and an innocent beauty designers are drawn to. However, her teeny frame could hinder a promising career: Snejana was banned from the Madrid catwalk because of the new rules over super-skinny models (see our article on the models and anorexia debate). Still, with offers coming in from the likes of Chanel, Snejana shouldn't do too badly for herself.