Behati Prinsloo, spitting image of Kate Moss

© Chanel

Behati Prinsloo may be a towering 6 foot 7, but she still has that fresh, healthy, little-girl-lost look that's so sought after in the modelling world. At the tender age of 18, the South African beauty is already being touted as one of the most promising models of her generation, according to WWD magazine.



Behati has been spotted on almost every runway this year, from Chanel and Dior to Lacoste and Marc Jacobs, and her resemblance to Kate Moss is pretty spooky. She's also modelled for Victoria's Secret, joining the ranks of Heidi Klum, Tyra Banks and Naomi Campbell.





