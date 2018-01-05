>
>
Meet tomorrow's catwalk queens
Article in images

Morgane Dubled, model

 
Morgane models for Dior prêt-à-porter - Morgane Dubled, model
Morgane models for Dior prêt-à-porter

Statuesque French beauty Morgane Dubled has been going down a storm this season, appearing on the Dior, Chanel and Galliano podiums. But there's more to Morgane than a pretty face and a body to die for: she has brains too.

Morgane was studying literature and the arts at university in Paris when she began modelling to make ends meet. Fascinated by the glamour, opportunities to travel and meet peope, she took to the runway like a duck to water and was snapped up by Vera modelling agency. The 23-year-old is living proof that not all models are just pretty faces...




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
05/03/2008
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Next Week's Hollyoaks SpoilersThe most memorable movie kisses of all time
30 Positive Quotes To Get You Through Your DayNext Week's Coronation Street Spoilers
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         