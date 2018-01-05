Morgane Dubled, model

Morgane models for Dior prêt-à-porter

Statuesque French beauty Morgane Dubled has been going down a storm this season, appearing on the Dior, Chanel and Galliano podiums. But there's more to Morgane than a pretty face and a body to die for: she has brains too.



Morgane was studying literature and the arts at university in Paris when she began modelling to make ends meet. Fascinated by the glamour, opportunities to travel and meet peope, she took to the runway like a duck to water and was snapped up by Vera modelling agency. The 23-year-old is living proof that not all models are just pretty faces...





