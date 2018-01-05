© Dior Winter's coming to an end, which means it's time for a new look! The theme for spring 2008? Colour, and lots of it. All things bright and fresh may look fab, but they're not always easy to wear though.



To master all the shades in your make-up palette, follow these tips courtesy of Lyne Desnoyers at MAC.



2008's key trends:



Pink: sweet like bonbons and sugared almonds, for an instant freshening effect.



Blue : from sky blue to denim, for a bold look.



Technicolour: think bird of paradise, just for fun or for big occasions.





CG, CB

