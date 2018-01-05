|
Winter's coming to an end, which means it's time for a new look! The theme for spring 2008? Colour, and lots of it. All things bright and fresh may look fab, but they're not always easy to wear though.
© Dior
To master all the shades in your make-up palette, follow these tips courtesy of Lyne Desnoyers at MAC.
2008's key trends:
Pink: sweet like bonbons and sugared almonds, for an instant freshening effect.
Blue: from sky blue to denim, for a bold look.
Technicolour: think bird of paradise, just for fun or for big occasions.
CG, CB