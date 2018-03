Shiseido The Makeup eyeshadow and lipstick

© Shiseido

A wonderful translucent, almost liquid powder, easy to apply with the fingers or with a damp brush for a neater finish. And the lipstick is subtly coordinated.



Shiseido The Makeup Hydro-Powder eyeshadow, £18

Shiseido The Makeup Shimmering lipstick, £18