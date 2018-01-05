Applying pink make-up, advice

The springtime colour par excellence. Pink lights up dull complexions and lifts spirits. It has to be transparent, though!
> Which skin tones suit pink?
Fair-skinned damsels should opt for bois de rose; dark-skinned beauties for shocking Pink; and mixed skin tones suit orange-tinted Pink.
> Which texture?
Go for velvet this season - NOT pearl shimmer.
> Where and how to apply it?
Pink can be worn on eyes, lips and cheeks. Apply to the cheekbones, fading it out at the temples. Sweep on generously with a brush. Forget about cream blushers: ever-so-slightly-shimmering (that's slightly!) powder is making a comeback. If you're tanned, use plenty on your cheekbones.
Use solid colour on your eyelids, blending out towards the outer edge of the eye.
> What to use?
Always use a brush with flexible bristles to allow you to control intensity and application of each colour.
> What colour harmonies to use?
Avoid the complete pearlescent look. Matte lips + shimmering cheeks and eyes are a good mix.
> What colour lipstick?
Soft Pink for fair skin, and matte fuschia for all others.
> Heavy on the lips or the eyes?
Both if you want - as long as you skip the blusher.
