Applying pink make-up, advice

The springtime colour par excellence. Pink lights up dull complexions and lifts spirits. It has to be transparent, though!



> Which skin tones suit pink?

Fair-skinned damsels should opt for bois de rose; dark-skinned beauties for shocking Pink; and mixed skin tones suit orange-tinted Pink.

> Which texture?

Go for velvet this season - NOT pearl shimmer.

> Where and how to apply it?

Pink can be worn on eyes, lips and cheeks. Apply to the cheekbones, fading it out at the temples. Sweep on generously with a brush. Forget about cream blushers: ever-so-slightly-shimmering (that's slightly!) powder is making a comeback. If you're tanned, use plenty on your cheekbones.

Use solid colour on your eyelids, blending out towards the outer edge of the eye.

> What to use?

Always use a brush with flexible bristles to allow you to control intensity and application of each colour.

> What colour harmonies to use?

Avoid the complete pearlescent look. Matte lips + shimmering cheeks and eyes are a good mix.

> What colour lipstick?

Soft Pink for fair skin, and matte fuschia for all others.

> Heavy on the lips or the eyes?

Both if you want - as long as you skip the blusher.



