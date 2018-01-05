>
>
>
Eye Makeup

Applying pink make-up, advice

 
Applying pink make-up, advice

The springtime colour par excellence. Pink lights up dull complexions and lifts spirits. It has to be transparent, though!

> Which skin tones suit pink?
Fair-skinned damsels should opt for bois de rose; dark-skinned beauties for shocking Pink; and mixed skin tones suit orange-tinted Pink.
> Which texture?
Go for velvet this season - NOT pearl shimmer.
> Where and how to apply it? 
Pink can be worn on eyes, lips and cheeks. Apply to the cheekbones, fading it out at the temples. Sweep on generously with a brush. Forget about cream blushers: ever-so-slightly-shimmering (that's slightly!) powder is making a comeback. If you're tanned, use plenty on your cheekbones.
Use solid colour on your eyelids, blending out towards the outer edge of the eye.
> What to use?
Always use a brush with flexible bristles to allow you to control intensity and application of each colour.
> What colour harmonies to use?
Avoid the complete pearlescent look. Matte lips + shimmering cheeks and eyes are a good mix.
> What colour lipstick?
Soft Pink for fair skin, and matte fuschia for all others.
> Heavy on the lips or the eyes?
Both if you want - as long as you skip the blusher.

Discover our pink selection




  
  
Beauty Editor
20/02/2008
Tags Eye Makeup Lip Make up
Rank this page: 

Article Plan Spring make-up trends 2008
Don't miss...
The biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!Beauty Icons From The Year You Were Born
DIY Valentine's Day Gifts: romantic ideas to surprise your loveNext Week's Emmerdale Spoilers
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         