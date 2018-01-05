>
>
>
Eye Makeup

Applying multicoloured make-up, how to use colour

 
Applying multicoloured make-up, how to use colour

Our third trend of the season is multicoloured eye make-up, a.k.a. rainbow eyes or the bird of paradise look. It might not be so easy to wear, but even just trying is fun. Here's how to get it right...

> Who can wear multicolours?
Anyone who likes a challenge! Brown hair and dark skin work well (technicolour makes brown eyes stand out; blue eyes sparkle next to yellow and blue; and purple, yellow and turquoise suit green eyes).
To master this look, use pearlescent textures which are lighter than matte ones.
> How to apply it?
Apply colours one by one, with the darkest on the mobile lid, the brightest on the crease and brow bone, and the third, most colourful, on strategic points like the inner corner of the eye and brow bone.
> What to use?
Small brushes with a foam tip guarantee a gentle application and good control.
> What colour harmonies go well?
Go all out on the eyes but use nude foundation and lipstick. You might want to use fruity tones on your lips occasionally, but don't overdo it!

Discover our multicoloured selection




  
  
Beauty Editor
20/02/2008
Tags Eye Makeup Lip Make up
Rank this page: 

Article Plan Spring make-up trends 2008
Don't miss...
The Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were BornThe biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!
Beauty Icons From The Year You Were BornSexy and smart: Why we fancy these guys
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         