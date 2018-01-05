Applying multicoloured make-up, how to use colour

Our third trend of the season is multicoloured eye make-up, a.k.a. rainbow eyes or the bird of paradise look. It might not be so easy to wear, but even just trying is fun. Here's how to get it right...



> Who can wear multicolours?

Anyone who likes a challenge! Brown hair and dark skin work well (technicolour makes brown eyes stand out; blue eyes sparkle next to yellow and blue; and purple, yellow and turquoise suit green eyes).

To master this look, use pearlescent textures which are lighter than matte ones.

> How to apply it?

Apply colours one by one, with the darkest on the mobile lid, the brightest on the crease and brow bone, and the third, most colourful, on strategic points like the inner corner of the eye and brow bone.

> What to use?

Small brushes with a foam tip guarantee a gentle application and good control.

> What colour harmonies go well?

Go all out on the eyes but use nude foundation and lipstick. You might want to use fruity tones on your lips occasionally, but don't overdo it!



