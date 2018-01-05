>
© Jean-Marc Maniatis - Hairstyle trends spring 2008
© Jean-Marc Maniatis
A new cut for spring is a beauty ritual, and this season the top designers are spoiling us rotten with three top new trends: the short cut, waves, and the new must-have, the fringe.

Short cuts are looking boyish, with napes on show, lots of volume on top and rebel strands cut randomly into the front.

Waves are looking long or mid-length, undisciplined and tumbling, or teased into gentle waves. The latest trend is for waves styled and fluffed with your fingers.

Fringes have gone from straight and rounded to longer, tapered and streaked with colour.

We called in Fabien Provost from Fabio Salsa and Franck Provost for some professional tips on making the latest trends work for you.












Sarah Horrocks
13/02/2008 10:22:00
New hairstyles for spring
