© Jean-Louis David



An unstructured bob tapered under the jaw, cut high around the nape and left longer around the face.



Who would this suit?

This would suit you if you have a wide face which suits styled, plastered curls, or a long neck. For a Sixties 'do, crimp the top and back of your hair, make a side parting, and smooth the longer side strands down around your ears.



Indie spring/summer 2008 Versatile collection, Jean-Louis David.