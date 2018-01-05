>
Almost shaved at the neck, with varying lengths sticking out and an even longer front section swept over the face. This cut plays with volume and asymmetry and gives a fair scope for imagination!

Who would it suit?
This cut was made for young-looking faces with even compexions and regular features. Obviously you need to be able to carry it off too! Get it too long and it could flatten your face.

1°) Dry hair at the front and style roughly with your fingers using SP Styling Mousse.
2°) Part your hair, backcomb the top, and pull strands over your eyes for a glam look.
3°) Blow-dry and style with swirling movements from left to right, letting the front section fall forward.

Cyrill Brune spring/summer 2008 for Wella.











  
  
Sarah Horrocks
08/02/2008
