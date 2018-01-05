

Almost shaved at the neck, with varying lengths sticking out and an even longer front section swept over the face. This cut plays with volume and asymmetry and gives a fair scope for imagination!



Who would it suit?

This cut was made for young-looking faces with even compexions and regular features. Obviously you need to be able to carry it off too! Get it too long and it could flatten your face.



1°) Dry hair at the front and style roughly with your fingers using SP Styling Mousse.

2°) Part your hair, backcomb the top, and pull strands over your eyes for a glam look.

3°) Blow-dry and style with swirling movements from left to right, letting the front section fall forward.



Cyrill Brune spring/summer 2008 for Wella.

















