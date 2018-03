© Marianne Gray



A short tapered/layered cut for frizzy or permed hair, with cute curls sticking up all over the head down to the nape, dried naturally and fluffed up with wax using the fingertips.



Who would it suit?

Women with thin faces and big eyes. It's a no-no if you have a prominent jaw, though, because you'll look too masculine. This cut is ideal for girls with thick, naturally shiny hair.



Bob Dylan, Indian Summer 2008 collection, Marianne Gray.

www.mariannegray.com