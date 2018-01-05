André Frédéric for L'Oréal Professionnel

© André Frédéric for L'Oréal Professionnel

This short cut by Odile Gilbert for Karl Lagerfeld looks simple, but isn't. It's layered, with an open neck and the hair swept forward in a mass, styled with gloss and L'Oréal Professionnel Techni.art to give it natural shine.



Who would it suit?

Flawless faces that aren't too wide, round or thin. You have to be able to carry off the edgy, plastered-down masculine look. It does add a few inches to your height, so watch out if you're on the tall side!



Odile Gilbert for Karl Lagerfeld's spring/summer 2008 ready-to-wear collection.













