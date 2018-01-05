

© Jean-Marc Maniatis



Ceramic scissors are used for this cut. The hair sticks out around the base of the nape and sides, with the volume on top and uneven strands falling over the forehead down to the brows.



Who would it suit?

This cut softens thin or slightly angular faces without making them look too classic.



Here are 5 ways of styling this cut:

1°) Slick back, sweeping the hair back off your forehead.

2°) Smooth and style in spikes.

3°) Side part your hair and sweep your fringe backwards.

4°) Side part your hair, plaster it down and fasten with grips.

5°) Shape towards your forehead and sides to frame your face.



L'Unique spring/summer 2008 collection, Jean-Marc Maniatis.











