>
>
>
Hair Trends

Jean-Marc Maniatis

 
Jean-Marc Maniatis
© Jean-Marc Maniatis

Ceramic scissors are used for this cut. The hair sticks out around the base of the nape and sides, with the volume on top and uneven strands falling over the forehead down to the brows.

Who would it suit?
This cut softens thin or slightly angular faces without making them look too classic.

Here are 5 ways of styling this cut:
1°) Slick back, sweeping the hair back off your forehead.
2°) Smooth and style in spikes.
3°) Side part your hair and sweep your fringe backwards.
4°) Side part your hair, plaster it down and fasten with grips.
5°) Shape towards your forehead and sides to frame your face.

L'Unique spring/summer 2008 collection, Jean-Marc Maniatis.








  
  
Sarah Horrocks
08/02/2008
Tags Hair Trends
Reader ranking:5/5 
Rank this page: 

Article Plan Hairstyle trends spring 2008
Don't miss...
Metallic Hair: the colours trending on InstagramWinter nail inspiration
The Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were BornThe biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         