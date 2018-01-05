>
>
>
Hair Trends

Lothman

 
Lothman
© Lothman

This unruly mid-length bob with tousled curls makes the most of the hair's natural beauty. The curls are crimped on top and styled with mousse using the fingers to fall over the model's face.

Who does it suit?
Women with frizzy or crimped hair who embrace their curls! This cut is great if you have an angular face, because it softens harsh angles and makes your face look more feminine without losing its character. For a more defined look, shape your curls one by one with defining wax, roll them around your fingers, hold for a moment and let go.

United Blond spring/simmer 2008 collection, Lothman.




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
08/02/2008
Tags Hair Trends
Reader ranking:5/5 
Rank this page: 

Article Plan Hairstyle trends spring 2008
Don't miss...
Movie Stars Who Are Unrecognisable On ScreenThe most extreme red carpet outfits throughout the years
The most memorable movie kisses of all timeCelebrities expecting babies in 2018
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         