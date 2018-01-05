

© Lothman



This unruly mid-length bob with tousled curls makes the most of the hair's natural beauty. The curls are crimped on top and styled with mousse using the fingers to fall over the model's face.



Who does it suit?

Women with frizzy or crimped hair who embrace their curls! This cut is great if you have an angular face, because it softens harsh angles and makes your face look more feminine without losing its character. For a more defined look, shape your curls one by one with defining wax, roll them around your fingers, hold for a moment and let go.



United Blond spring/simmer 2008 collection, Lothman.

