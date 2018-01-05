>
>
>
Hair Trends

Toni & Guy

 
Toni & Guy
© Toni & Guy

This diamond-shaped geometric cut with natural, anarchic curls was styled with Label M spray mousse and styling cream for definition.

Who does it suit?
Frizzy/curly-haired fashion victims seeking a statement. It also balances out pointy faces, and you can work a fringe in there too. For a more natural look, blow-dry and fluff the ends with oil for extra shine. For a change (or if you have to get through a narrow space), pin the curls up on the back of your head and fasten with a clip.

Nu-Wave spring/summer 2008 collection, Toni & Guy.








  
  
Sarah Horrocks
08/02/2008
Tags Hair Trends
Article Plan Hairstyle trends spring 2008
Latest… 05/01/2018
