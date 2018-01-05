© J.C.Biguine

>
A layered bob cut dry to keep the hair's natural shape. After the cut, the curls are dampened and then styled with serum using the fingertips for a shiny finish.

Who does it suit?
Round or thin faces. The cut has to be in proportion to balance out thick or thin hair. Style your top curls more for extra lift, or emphasise the side curls for extra volume. You can also vary the length: to camouflage a wide neck, go for more length and volume around your nape.

RnB spring/summer 2008 collection, Jean-Claude Biguine.






  
  
Sarah Horrocks
08/02/2008
