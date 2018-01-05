

© Saint Algue



A layered long cut shaped using texturising products applied with the fingers, finished off with curling tongs. This cut has varying layered lengths and is livened up by colours with different lights in them that catch the light and make the whole head of hair shine.



Who does it suit?

Women with thin, long and young-looking faces and an unusual, mixed, or warm hair colour that varies and changes in the light (a uniform shade all over isn't half as effective). For a wavier, more disciplined style, separate a few strategic curls, roll them around a round brush and unroll.



Jyn spring/summer 2008 colelction, Saint Algue.







