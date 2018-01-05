Mark Segal for L’Oréal Professionnel

© Mark Segal for L’Oréal Professionnel,

With a light fringe cut to the brows, this cut is defined section by section using Silky Sunrise spray by Playball. The hair is blow-dried using a flat brush to avoid static, and then styled with Absolut Repair balm by L’Oréal Professionnel for shine.



Who would it suit?

Tall women with wide foreheads and naturally straight, shiny hair (otherwise it's hard to maintain). This cut makes for a great up-do: fasten in a high ponytail on top of the head and pull the sides tight for a slimming, lifting effect.



Odile Gilbert for L’Oréal Professionnel's Summer 2008 Extravaganza.



























