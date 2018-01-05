

© Saint Algue



A short, layered, round cut with mid-length strands cut in from the top of the head creating a sloping fringe. This cut is easy to style and maintain and moves nicely with you. The rich brown colour with honey lights sets it off beautifully.



Who would it suit?

Girls with triangular, fresh faces. You have to keep your colour up as well, as it's very unforgiving on roots! Blow-dry quickly and style with your fingers, or plaster down the tips with wax for a look that's very in at the minute.



Lili spring 2008 collection, Saint Algue.





