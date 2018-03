Coiff & Co

A short, closely tapered cut with a rounded, irregular, jagged fringe down to the brows. Style it with your fingers using modelling wax.



Who would it suit?

Oval, but not round or square faces (it roundens full faces and emphasises square faces with prominent jaws). For a change, sweep the fringe to one side and curl the hair above your ears with tongs.



Garçonne spring/summer 2008 collection, Coiff & Co.