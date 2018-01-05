>
>
>
Jean Claude Biguine

 
Jean Claude Biguine
© Jean Claude Biguine

A mid-length unruly bob cut with a razor with a tapered fringe. The highlights are very light at the tips, to add texture and shape.

Who would it suit?
Slim, long, structured faces with large foreheads and big eyes (it can be easy to look a bit lost underneath your hair if you don't have the right features!).

There are two ways to wear this cut, both of which give great movement.
1°) Blow-dry roughly with your head down and style with your fingers for a natural look.
2°) Blow-dry straight for a smooth, sleek finish.

Spring/summer 2008 collection from Jean-Claude Biguine.







  
  
Sarah Horrocks
08/02/2008
Article Plan Hairstyle trends spring 2008
