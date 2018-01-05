Philippe Quaisse for Lucie Saint Clair

© Philippe Quaisse for Lucie Saint Clair

Short at the front, long at the back, with a fringe swept over the forehead framing the face and tousled curls styled all the way down to the neck.



Who would it suit?

Women with small foreheads or wide necks. For a glam touch, tweak your curls one by one using tongs, but don't blow-dry to excess (if you don't want to look like Sue Ellen from Dallas, that is)! For a stronger look, sweep up the sides, pull the fringe over your forehead and bring the strands around your nape towards the front of your neck. Fix with styling wax.



Swinging style, spring/summer 2008 collection, Lucie Saint-Clair.







