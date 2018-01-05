Fabien Provost tips



Fabien Provost is artistic director at Franck Provost and Fabio Salsa salons. He's the son of famous French hairdresser Franck Provost and splits his time between

Paris, New York and London, managing salons, events and defining collections.



What are the trends to watch for spring/summer? The return of short cuts with lots of structure. Women of all ages are going for short hair, for a change of everyday style or for a special event. You can get two or three different looks out of a short cut. Short cuts absolutely have to be light. It's all about the movement too.



Can anyone go short? Yes, as long as you get the volume right. If you're up for a radical change, fine. If you're shy about going for the chop, we talk it through and do it step by step. Short hair does make you look younger, but it can also be harsh if it's not in proportion. There are rules to abide by: keep a bit of length on the neck and around your ears for a soft, feminine look.



What's the short cut for this spring? There are a few variations: bare necks with more volume on top and strands falling over the eyes. Short-necked cuts suit women with small necks because they make you look like you hold your head better. If you have a long neck, you need to keep more length around the nape to spread out the volume. The type of cut (scissor or razor) depends on whether hair is straight or wavy. Styling should be done with the fingers or using a dryer, with your head down and a little styling product to add texture.



What products can you recommend?

It's important your hair is in good condition for good styling. If a cut is going to work, the drying and styling have to be perfect and you have to use the right products. Wax is great for short hair, because it bulks it up but allows the hair movement. Mousse is best for giving wavy hair texture.



What about waves?

You can achieve waves on long or short hair. Sculpt them with mousse, defining cream and shine spray. Avoid using wax, which weighs the hair down and makes it greasy.



We're seeing a lot of fringes around at the minute.

Yes, because they allow you a lot of freedom: you can wear them tapered, long, swept back or fastened back. They give long hair an up-to-date look and personalise short or mid-length cuts.