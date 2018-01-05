Hair: short suits you so well!

© Intermède Sharon Stone, Sienna Miller, Audrey Tautou, Kate Moss and Victoria Beckham have all gone for the chop at one time or another and carried it off beautifully. So why not you?



A little thought is needed before you take your place in front of a scissor-wielding stylist however. What style should you go for? Is your hair type right for a short look? Our industry insider can give you a few pointers.



Once you have a clearer idea of what will suit you, browse our selection of short looks for inspiration. Take your pick from Glamour Girl, Crazy Cuts, Easy Peasy or Rock Urchin, for a new you!



Photo: Intermede





By: JM, translated and adapted by: KM



Thanks to Jean-Pierre Fauvet at Jean-Claude Biguine

