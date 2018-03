A great style for natural curls, this triple-technique cut - neck, sides and top - tames and volumises. A side parting and slightly assymetrical fringe soften the face.



Tip: It's all in the styling with this one. After applying anti-frizz serum on wet hair, scrunch-dry with a diffuser, carefully placing your curls where you want them. A little wax for definition and you're good to go.



